First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERIC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

