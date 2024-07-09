First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.9% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $187.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.06 and a 12 month high of $202.81.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

