First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases Shares of 6,593 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.74%.
INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
