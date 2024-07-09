First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases Shares of 6,593 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.