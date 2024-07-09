RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 239,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,090,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 98,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $189.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $190.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

