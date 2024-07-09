Amarillo National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Amarillo National Bank reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 77,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 21,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $205.08 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.99. The stock has a market cap of $588.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

