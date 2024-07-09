First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys New Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $137.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.04. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

