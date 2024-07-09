Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $2,657,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 74,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 54,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 208,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $205.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

