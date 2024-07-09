Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.6 %

HOOD stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.27 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.3% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.77.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

