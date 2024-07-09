Celebrus Technologies’ (CLBS) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.23) target price on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
