Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) Insider Acquires A$13,000.00 in Stock

Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH – Get Free Report) insider Roberto de Andraca Adriasola purchased 20,000 shares of Hot Chili stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$13,000.00 ($8,783.78).
Hot Chili Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Hot Chili
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hot Chili
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Hot Chili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hot Chili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.