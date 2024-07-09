John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey Sells 7,662 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $19,231.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,681.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.53. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
