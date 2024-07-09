Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Insider Alice L. Geene Sells 1,577 Shares

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $20,264.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paycor HCM Stock Up 1.2 %

Paycor HCM stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

