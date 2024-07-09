Insider Selling: TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Insider Sells 300 Shares of Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) insider Pierre Fournier sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.41, for a total value of C$22,923.00.

TerraVest Industries stock opened at C$70.95 on Tuesday. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$28.44 and a 12 month high of C$82.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.19.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of C$214.94 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVK shares. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price target on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 target price on TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

