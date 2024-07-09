Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 16,474 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $24,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,823,807 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,874 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,636.04.

On Friday, July 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,660 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $24,656.80.

On Monday, July 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 16,200 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $24,786.00.

On Friday, June 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,630 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $24,778.70.

On Wednesday, June 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $24,613.00.

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,615.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $24,327.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $14,836.48.

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $24,606.50.

Expensify Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EXFY opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $125.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.47. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXFY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expensify

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Expensify in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Expensify by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.