Norden Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,744 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABCB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.