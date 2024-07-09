Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 659,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 416,876 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 70,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The business had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

