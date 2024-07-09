Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,620 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SITE opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.55 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Loop Capital cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

