Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 532,794 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,601,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 725,072 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of VIV opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 9.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

