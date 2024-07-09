2,094 Shares in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 437.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ VERV opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Verve Therapeutics
In other news, insider Andrew D. Ashe bought 76,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $475,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 342,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Verve Therapeutics
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.
