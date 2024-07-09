36,148 Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Frontier Group by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Frontier Group by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 2.51. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.