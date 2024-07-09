Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 549 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $589.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.41. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.30 and a fifty-two week high of $612.17.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.47.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

