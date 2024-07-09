37,145 Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,145 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,717,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $354,965,000 after buying an additional 4,163,528 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $4,667,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,750,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 571,247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $3,075,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $1,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMY opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

