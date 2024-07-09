Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,898 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Post by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,382,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Post by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,112,000 after purchasing an additional 209,111 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,095,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of Post stock opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $108.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,456.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,320 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

