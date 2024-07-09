Norden Group LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 432 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.67.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $637.42 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $649.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

