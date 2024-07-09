Norden Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,350 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 367,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $864.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of -0.15.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

