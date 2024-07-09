Norden Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,784 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 29.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 953,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 219,582 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 188,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Regency Centers by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 145,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.09.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

