Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 64,370 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after buying an additional 89,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,480,000 after buying an additional 622,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 29,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of WES opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.90.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WES. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

