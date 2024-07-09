1,062 Shares in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Reliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,224,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Reliance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 64,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth about $186,693,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,226,000 after acquiring an additional 65,691 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RS opened at $280.86 on Tuesday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.14 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

