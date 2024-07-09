Norden Group LLC Acquires New Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CSL opened at $409.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $430.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $412.39 and its 200 day moving average is $370.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

