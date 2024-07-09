Norden Group LLC Invests $353,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 428.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,878,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,038 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 55,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE WMS opened at $153.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.32 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day moving average is $158.12.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at $773,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at $773,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

