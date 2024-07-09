Norden Group LLC Invests $351,000 in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 690.6% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 28,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after buying an additional 181,256 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $272.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.82 and a 1-year high of $276.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.94.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. On average, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $257,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,028.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

