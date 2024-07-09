Norden Group LLC Acquires New Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,726 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

SMFG stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

