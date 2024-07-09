Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,325 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,325 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.