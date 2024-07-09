Norden Group LLC Acquires New Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YPF. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,368 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,238,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,877.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,286 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $14,576,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $10,745,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

YPF stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.