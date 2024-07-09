24,426 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,427 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $322,097,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,785,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

