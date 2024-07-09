Norden Group LLC Takes $390,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,662,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,759,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 199.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 14,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 43.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $132.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Genuine Parts Profile



Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

