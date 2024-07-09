Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after buying an additional 1,568,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,534,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,619,140,000 after purchasing an additional 155,343 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,969 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,772,000 after purchasing an additional 182,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

