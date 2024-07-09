Norden Group LLC Makes New $401,000 Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EQT by 61.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,822,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EQT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,883,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EQT by 4,680.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.