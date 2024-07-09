Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth about $52,565,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $12,560,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $6,089,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total transaction of $437,929.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,453.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Standex International Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE SXI opened at $157.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.72. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $184.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.06 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

