DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $1,544,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $201.08 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $234.47. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.