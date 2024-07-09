State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,272,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,015,000 after purchasing an additional 69,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Independent Bank by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,254 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Independent Bank by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,784,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.77. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

