Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Tennant worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tennant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Tennant Stock Up 1.7 %

TNC stock opened at $99.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15. Tennant has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $124.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.08.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Tennant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.