Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 37,507 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,507 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of FOX worth $21,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 30.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

FOX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FOXA opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

