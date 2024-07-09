Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,582 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $22,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 538,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.8% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $1,540,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $4,970,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

