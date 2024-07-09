Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 36,653 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,653 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.94% of National Health Investors worth $25,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3,690.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 185,377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after acquiring an additional 146,735 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,940.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.02.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 118.03%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

