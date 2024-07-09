Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $25.90 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 638,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,244 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $25,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

