Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Bath & Body Works worth $26,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $101,669,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,471 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,903,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,110 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $58,266,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5,406.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,118,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.4 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

