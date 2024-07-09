Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Bentley Systems worth $23,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,604,000 after acquiring an additional 556,363 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,650,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,390 shares of company stock worth $10,748,234 over the last 90 days. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:BSY opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
