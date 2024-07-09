Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 198.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of Texas Pacific Land worth $24,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 522.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $749.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.63. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $446.00 and a 1 year high of $799.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $661.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.02.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

