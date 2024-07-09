BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 663,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,474 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $23,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 43,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in BorgWarner by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.8% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 56,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.4 %

BWA opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.